Richard Konopasek

NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. Konopasek, 63, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Brent D. “Haze” Tomasek, 66, West Point, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Zoe Matteson, 17, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Norfolk.
STUART — Services for Donald Shald, 86, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Boniface Catholic church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery with military rites by the Stuart American Legion.
ELGIN — Services for Roger Currie, 96, Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Park Congregational United Church of Christ. The Revs. Rebecca Z. McNeil and Wayne Smith will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
YANKTON — Services for Harry W. Luurs, 90, Yankton, South Dakot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton. The Rev. Ron Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Platte Cemetery in Platte, South Dakota at about 3:30 p.m. Monday with military gra…
ELGIN — Memorial services for Dorothy I. Currie, 98, Norfolk, formerly of rural Elgin, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Park Center United Church of Christ in rural Elgin.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Herman J. Wagner, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and V…
ALBION — Services for Karen Kunzman, 76, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Mary Frohs will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
