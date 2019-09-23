You are the owner of this article.
Richard Konopasek

NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. Konopasek, 63, Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Private burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

1956-2019

Richard Dean Konopasek, 63, of Norfolk lost a short but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer on Sept. 20, 2019.

Rick was born Jan. 15, 1956, in Norfolk to Marvin and Arla (Deitloff) Konopasek.

On May 20, 1989, he married Liela Osten at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They had two daughters, Mandi (Jason) Peters and Katie (Justin) Zila, and four grandchildren.

Rick was in the restaurant and entertainment business, working with his family to operate Double K Restaurant and Catering, and handling the day-to-day operations of King’s Ballroom, including booking rock bands in the 1970s and ‘80s, and was a true entrepreneur.

“Little Ricky” started going to “work” at the restaurant with his dad as soon as he was able, at about the age of 3, starting a strong work ethic early in life.

He was an active member of the IOOF Odd Fellows Lodge, serving on the board including Noble Grand of the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows of Norfolk for two years, and organizing the annual July 4th parade for many years. He was also president of the Odd Fellows Rebekah Manor Board.

Family meant the world to Rick; he was a friend to everyone he met, and he was more than happy to help anyone with anything being a true “go to” person.

Rick is survived by his spouse, Liela; his daughters, Mandi (Jason) Peters and their children Paxton, Jaslyn and Kendell; and Katie (Justin) Zila and their son, Jaxson; his mother, Arla Konopasek; his sisters, Kathie (Blane) Osterman and Nanci (Veronica Papstein) Konopasek; nieces and nephews; sisters- and brothers-in law.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Marvin, and infant twin brother, Randall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

