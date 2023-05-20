MADISON — Services for Richard A. “Rich” Koenig, 65, of Madison will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison with the Rev. Todd Kollbaum officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Koenig died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Dakota City.
1957-2023
Richard Allen was born July 21, 1957, in Norfolk to Myron and Lois (Kruse) Koenig. He grew up in Madison, attending school at Trinity Lutheran School before graduating from Madison High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Diane Eucker, on July 10, 1976, at the Trinity Lutheran Church. They lived in Madison together and raised three sons.
Rich worked for Weiland Well Company. He tried a few other jobs before working for the City of Madison. He then made his career with the State of Nebraska in the Drinking Water section for over 33 years. He is a member of the American Backflow Prevention Association (ABPA), Region 12 ABPA and American Water Works Association. He has received numerous awards for his outstanding leadership and dedication from the state and associations.
Rich has always had a love of helping people, playing cards, hunting, volunteering for youth activities and talking. Always one to stay busy, he also drove semis part-time. He was a hunter safety instructor for many years.
Rich was very active coaching his three sons in all their elementary sports activities. He would referee many basketball games and YMCA tournaments and kept score books for Madison High School to keep in touch with the youth. Rich tried golfing for several years before moving on to play with a softball league in Norfolk for many years.
Rich is survived by his spouse Diane; sons Brian (Brie) Koenig of Hadar, David Koenig of Columbia, Mo., and Chris (Amanda) Koenig of Pierce; grandchildren Piper, Zoey, Barrett and Westyn; brother Tim (Deb) Koenig of West Point; mother-in-law Betty Eucker of Madison; three uncles; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; sister Kathy Wilcox; and father-in-law Eldor Eucker.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Pheasants Forever Logan Creek Chapter and/or children’s activities and charities.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.