Richard Klitz

DODGE — Services for Richard J. Klitz, 72, formerly of Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church in Dodge.

Richard Klitz died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Midlands Hospital in Papillion.

Memorials may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or Dodge Fire & Rescue.

Stokely Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

1949-2022

Richard J. Klitz was born on April 5, 1949, to John and Anna Marie (Kreikemeier) Klitz in West Point. He grew up on the family farm before receiving his education at Nebraska School for the Deaf in Omaha. After graduating in 1968, he returned to Dodge. In addition to farming with his brother, David, Richard worked at Dodge Dairy for many years. After the dairy closed, he worked for Quality Steaks in Snyder and Valmont Industries in West Point until his retirement.

Richard had a wonderful sense of humor. Whether he was on the giving or receiving end of a joke, his laughter and a shake of a fist were beloved traits.

Despite Richard’s difficulty communicating, he was a very social person and enjoyed talking to those around him. He loved watching sports and looked forward to attending Husker Harvest Days every year. Richard cherished every moment spent with his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his siblings, Donald (Doris) Klitz of Omaha and Rita Engelhaupt of Pierce; sister-in-law Anita Klitz of Dodge; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David; a brother-in-law, Tom Engelhaupt; infant brothers Marvin and Henry; and an infant sister, Carolyn.

A lunch at the church hall will follow the burial.

