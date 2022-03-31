BATTLE CREEK — Graveside services for Richard L. Kleider, 93, of Battle Creek will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek with the Rev. Joseph Leech officiating. Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Kleider died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1929-2022
Richard Lowell Kleider was born March 9, 1929, in Norfolk, to Ernest and Minnie (Wegner) Kleider.
Richard was baptized March 13, 1929, and confirmed on April 29, 1945, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. He attended District 38 School near Battle Creek. Their family farm was located southwest of Battle Creek, now known as Oak Valley Wildlife Management Area. Their 1908 windmill has been placed at the Parks of Pride Arboretum in Battle Creek.
Richard contracted polio and developed cerebral palsy in his childhood. Despite his ailments, Richard farmed and took care of his parents and sister, Frances. He retired from farming in 1979.
In 1999, he was named the Outstanding Citizen of Battle Creek. Richard was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Minnie; sister Frances; and an infant brother.
Richard is survived by his cousins and extended family and friends.
