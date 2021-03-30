Richard Jostes

Services for Richard A. “Dick” Jostes, 69, of St. Louis, Mo., will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Village Lutheran Church in Ladue, Mo.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Seward.
1951-2021
The service will be live streamed and you may access this by going to https://vimeo.com/529711749/dcb75ff62d.
Born May 27, 1951, Richard A. “Dick” Jostes died Friday, March 26, 2021, at his St. Louis home after a three year battle with cancer.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 41 years, Laura, and three sons, Kurt (Becca) and grandson Dominic of New Orleans, La., Steven (Jordan) and grandson Nolan of Las Vegas and John of St. Louis.
Dick retired June 30, 2020, after 10 years as a gift officer for Concordia Seminary in Clayton, Mo. He also served in various administrative and fundraising positions at Orphan Grain Train, Norfolk; Concordia University Seward; Concordia University Chicago, Ill.; Nebraska Wesleyan, Lincoln; and Children International, Kansas City, Mo. Besides a career in fundraising, Dick taught in Lutheran Schools and worked as an admissions counselor for Concordia University Seward.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard C. Jostes of Seward, and mother and stepfather, Doris and Ramon Gellerman of Fort Wayne, Ind. He is also survived by sisters Janet (Jim) Luepke of Fort Wayne and Kris (Scot) Rockwell of Prescott, Ariz., and a brother, Douglas of Fort Wayne.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be given to Concordia Seminary, St. Louis MO, the Leonard C. Jostes Memorial Scholarship at Concordia University, Seward NE or to a charity of one’s choice.