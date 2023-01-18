Richard Johnson

Richard J. “Bud” Johnson of Randolph died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. No public services will be held.
1931-2023
Richard J. “Bud” Johnson of Randolph was the son of Alma and Eddy Johnson. He was born June 11, 1931, in Wausa. He was a graduate of St. Francis Catholic School in Randolph. After graduation, he farmed with his dad and was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1951. Following his time in the service, he returned to farming and was united in marriage to Beverly Kruger of Randolph in 1956. They were married 66 years.
Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, raising fat cattle, spending time with his family and socializing with his friends and neighbors.
Bud is survived by his spouse, Beverly; four daughters, Linda and Junior Brunckhorst, Susan Johnson, Laura and Matt Karl and Kristie and Ed Raines; seven grandkids; two great-granddaughters; two sisters, Georgine Whalen, Marriane and Augie Weiss; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; brother; and a grandson.
“Your labor is done, your home now is heaven; no more must you wait. Your legacy lives on, your love of the land, and we will close the gate.”
Condolences may be directed to: Beverly Johnson, 8849 Executive Woods Drive, 123, Lincoln, NE 68512.