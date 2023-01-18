 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow, with some sleet and freezing rain in east
central Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches along I 80 and 9 to 16 inches north of the Platte
River. Snowfall rates greater than 2 inches per hour are likely
at times. Light glaze of ice accumulations. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...All of northeast and east central Nebraska and west
central Iowa. Portions of southwest Iowa and Southeast
Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. The heaviest snow will fall
between 2 and 8 PM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions will impact the evening and morning
commutes, with the evening commute being very hazardous.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Richard Johnson

Richard J. “Bud” Johnson of Randolph died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. No public services will be held.

1931-2023

Richard J. “Bud” Johnson of Randolph was the son of Alma and Eddy Johnson. He was born June 11, 1931, in Wausa. He was a graduate of St. Francis Catholic School in Randolph. After graduation, he farmed with his dad and was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1951. Following his time in the service, he returned to farming and was united in marriage to Beverly Kruger of Randolph in 1956. They were married 66 years.

Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, raising fat cattle, spending time with his family and socializing with his friends and neighbors.

Bud is survived by his spouse, Beverly; four daughters, Linda and Junior Brunckhorst, Susan Johnson, Laura and Matt Karl and Kristie and Ed Raines; seven grandkids; two great-granddaughters; two sisters, Georgine Whalen, Marriane and Augie Weiss; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; brother; and a grandson.

“Your labor is done, your home now is heaven; no more must you wait. Your legacy lives on, your love of the land, and we will close the gate.”

Condolences may be directed to: Beverly Johnson, 8849 Executive Woods Drive, 123, Lincoln, NE 68512.

Tags

Ida Weich

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ida “Edie” Weich, 94, Norfolk, will be at a later date in the spring with inurnment in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Joseph Abler

NORFOLK — Services for Joseph Abler, 48, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will be officiate.

Janice Dozler

ELGIN — Janice J. Dozler, 82, formerly of Elgin, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her home in Lincoln.

Keith Haase

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith C. Haase, 67, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Ruth Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth L. Uecker, 104, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.

Geraldine Rossmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine C. Rossmeier, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.

Janice Dozler

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

