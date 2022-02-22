WINSIDE — Services for Richard J. Janssen, 76, Winside, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Private burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Richard Janssen died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Winside Fire Department, Carroll Fire Department, Winside United Methodist Church or the Carroll Park Fund.