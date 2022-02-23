WINSIDE — Services for Richard J. Janssen, 76, Winside, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Private burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Richard Janssen died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Winside Fire Department, Carroll Fire Department, Winside United Methodist Church or the Carroll Park Fund.
1945-2022
Richard James Janssen was born on April 21, 1945, at his grandparents’ house in Carroll to Carl and Mable (Shufelt) Janssen. He attended school in Carroll and Wayne. In his early teens, he worked for various farmers. He moved to Fremont and worked as a skilled welder.
There he met the love of his life, Georgia Smith, on a blind date. On June 27, 1964, they were married at the Carroll United Methodist Church. They lived in the Carroll and Winside area all of their married life.
Richard was a retired member of the Carroll Fire Department. He worked for Wayne County Road District operating large equipment, which he loved. In 1974, shortly after Nucor began operating, he worked as an overhead crane operator over the hot steel.
After retirement, he kept busy helping his farmer friends.
Richard loved the Wayne County Fair and was named Fair Person of the Year in 2002.
Richard enjoyed many hobbies: fishing, hunting, camping, building construction, gardening and woodworking. He loved playing cards and hosting fish fries.
Richard also loved teaching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren skills at every opportunity.
Richard is survived by his spouse, Georgia; children Rebecca (Roger), Melinda (Jim) and Marcus (Michelle); 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Carla (Gary) Oakeson and Elsie Rohde; brothers-in-law Wallace (Terri) Smith and Roger (Maria) Smith; sister-in-law Gloria (John) Maher; nieces and nephews.
Richard’s family appreciates your thoughts, prayers and kindness shown to them at this time.