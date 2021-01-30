Richard Huss

HARTINGTON — Private services for Richard E. Huss, 79, Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Public visitation without the family present will be from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Avera Majestic Bluffs in Yankton.
1941-2021
Richard Eugene was born on Aug. 8, 1941, in Hartington, to Clarence and Viola (Rolfs) Huss. He grew up in Hartington and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1959.
Following his graduation, Richard began his lifelong career of farming. He raised grain, livestock, milked cows and farrowed sows.
Richard was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, loved to hunt and fish, and especially he especially liked hunting coyotes on Sundays. He enjoyed dancing and listening to polka music and tinkering and fixing things on the farm.
Richard is survived by his four children, Vicky (Curt) Sorenson of Yankton, Jackie Huss of Phoenix, Ariz., Bill (Dianna) Huss of Hartington and John Huss of Hartington; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Huss of Hartington; many nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Hildegarde Huss of Coleridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Viola Huss; his spouse, Kathleen on Sept. 3, 2006, at the age of 63; a brother, Donald Huss; and sister-in-law Janet Huss.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Hoesing, Jon Davis, Dan Kuhlman, Jason Rethwisch, Mike Huss, and Larry Huss. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Holy Trinity Church in Hartington.