Richard Huss

HARTINGTON — Services for Richard E. Huss, 79, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.
OSMOND — Services for Lloyd W. Timmerman, 89, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326, Vet…
NORFOLK — Services for Joyann R. Nathan, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Donald J. Duffy, 80, O’Neill, were Friday, Jan. 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman officiated. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery.
WISNER — Services for Myra Hansen, 99, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Garry Retzlaff, 69, Columbus, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Cory Burma will officiate.
BEEMER — Memorial services for Wayne Emanuel, 74, Beemer, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Scribner.