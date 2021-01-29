You have permission to edit this article.
Richard Huss

HARTINGTON — Services for Richard E. Huss, 79, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.

Donald Duffy

Donald Duffy

O’NEILL — Services for Donald J. Duffy, 80, O’Neill, were Friday, Jan. 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman officiated. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Myra Hansen

Myra Hansen

WISNER — Services for Myra Hansen, 99, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Garry Retzlaff

Garry Retzlaff

COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Garry Retzlaff, 69, Columbus, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Cory Burma will officiate.

Wayne Emanuel

Wayne Emanuel

BEEMER —  Memorial services for Wayne Emanuel, 74, Beemer, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Scribner.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

