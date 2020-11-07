Richard Hubert

NORFOLK — Services for Richard R. Hubert, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Upland Cemetery in Upland. The Rev. Nathan Abel will officiate at the graveside.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Masks are required for the visitation and service.
He died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1950-2020
Richard Rodney Hubert was born on Feb. 6, 1950, at the Seeley Hospital in Minden, to Carl H. and Erva (Kile) Hubert. He was mentally handicapped since he was born. He was baptized on Feb. 6, 1950, at the Seeley Hospital in Minden.
Richard grew up at home with his parents and sisters until August 1958, when he went to the Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown, Wis., for 18 years. He then spent two years at the State Home in Union Grove, Wis.
On March 19, 1979, he moved to the Beatrice State Developmental Center. He moved to Norfolk in 2011 to be closer to his family and was a resident with Mosaic, which he loved very much.
Richard enjoyed car rides, driving in the country past farms especially during harvest, motorcycle rides on the Honda, lawn mower and golf cart rides, chocolate, malts and pancakes. Richard had a love for music, especially Shania Twain, and also enjoyed Cornhusker football and bowling.
Survivors include his sisters, Carol (Ed) Jones of Bladen, Marcia (David) Bliss of Norfolk and Cherilynn Hubert of Norfolk; and nieces and nephews Brenda, Troy (Renae), David and Heidi Jones, Nick, Nathan (Shelby) and Tyler Bliss, Cara, and Justin (Kayla) Riese.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Erva.
Casketbearers will be Troy Jones, David Jones, Nick Bliss, Nathan Bliss, Tyler Bliss and Justin Riese. Honorary casketbearers will be Brenda Jones, Heidi Jones, Cara Riese, Kassi Jones, Elliott Longmore, Zach Bliss, Noah Bliss and Landee Bliss.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Richard Rodney Hubert Endowment Fund Account #EN80000614 and mailed to LCMS Foundation, 1333 S. Kirkwood Road, St. Louis, MO 63122-7295. This endowment is used for the education and training for pastors for the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
