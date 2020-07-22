NORFOLK — Memorial services for Richard Huber, 75, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with burial at a later date.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1945-2020
Richard passed on July 19, 2020, in Norfolk, surrounded by his family.
Richard Carl Huber, son of Richard and Hertha (Schade) Huber was born Jan. 16, 1945, Winner, S.D.
Richard joined the Army National Guard on Nov. 18, 1962. He was awarded decoration for Sharpshooter Rifle, Code of Conduct, Military Justice B, and Geneva Convention. He completed the food service course on April 19 before ending his military career on May 17, 1963.
He was married to Judy Haase in Norfolk. They had two children, Myla Jean Crawford and Steven Jay Huber.
Richard married Cindy Jo Carroll on Feb. 8, 1991, and gained three stepsons: Scott C. Hueske, Travis J. Hueske and Jeffery R. Hueske.
Rich loved life. He enjoyed God, his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing and hiking. But his pure enjoyment was gathering, preparing and planting nuts and seeds. Watching them grow for him to replant into nature.
Rich was a truck driver when he wasn’t a chef. During his travels as a truck driver, he planted countless trees across the United States. He retired to be near a lake, wildlife and forest as a gate attendant for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Purdon, Texas.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
He will be remembered by all of us for his laughter, kindness and love.
He is survived by his spouse, Cindy Jo; a brother, Arthur Huber of Lincoln; his sisters, Martha Nelson of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Tillie Johnson of San Diego, Calif.; by his children, Myla (Jeff) Crawford of Norfolk, Steven (Pamela) Huber of Hoskins, Scott (Nancy) Hueske of Cleburne, Texas, Travis Hueske of Grand Island and Jeffery Hueske of Carrollton, Texas; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Hertha Huber; his brothers, Paul and John Huber; and a sister, Velma Honeman.
Richard will be truly missed and always loved.