Richard Haase

WEST POINT — Services for Richard W. Haase, 76, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.
Limited visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.
He died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.
Per the new Directed Health Measures for funerals, attendees will be seated socially distanced by households for those that attend the church service, and no gatherings will take place before or after the service. The service also will be shown live on the Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. Facebook page.
Richard William Haase was born on Sept. 1, 1943, in West Point to Albert “Jack” and Hedwig (Toelle) Haase. Rich attended Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School and graduated from West Point High School in 1961. After graduating, Rich began his career in construction with Ernest Becker.
Rich served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 and was stationed in Alaska. Upon being honorably discharged, he returned to West Point and began working for Meyer Building.
On June 23, 1968, he was united in marriage to Juliann Broekemeier at the Zion Lutheran Church in rural Bancroft. To this union, three sons were born: Mike, Mark and Monte.
On April 1, 1996, Rich established Haase Construction, working alongside his sons.
Rich was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point, where he had served as a trustee, was a member of American Legion Post 70 and was a member of Ak-Sar-Ben, attending the livestock shows for several years. He served as a 4-H leader for several years. He played for the West Point Bombers and currently served on its baseball committee.
Rich played fastpitch softball for over 30 years as a pitcher and got the opportunity to play in a fastpitch tournament in North Bend with his sons. Rich was instrumental in starting the West Point fastpitch softball league.
Rich enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and woodworking. He and Juliann loved to attend their children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Survivors include his spouse, Juliann Haase of West Point; his sons and their families, Michael and Kari Haase of West Point and family Ty and Brooke, Mark and Lisa Haase of West Point and family Lexis, Carter and Breckyn, and Monte and Melissa Haase of West Point and family Abby, Ty and Calvin; a brother, Norbert and Ellen Haase of West Point; and his sisters, Gladys and Dave Throener of West Point and Bernice and Marvin Siebrandt of Bancroft.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, LeRoy and Diane Haase.