COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Richard Haase

Richard Haase

WEST POINT — Services for Richard W. Haase, 76, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.

Limited visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.

He died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.

———

Per the new Directed Health Measures for funerals, attendees will be seated socially distanced by households for those that attend the church service, and no gatherings will take place before or after the service. The service also will be shown live on the Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. Facebook page.

Richard William Haase was born on Sept. 1, 1943, in West Point to Albert “Jack” and Hedwig (Toelle) Haase. Rich attended Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School and graduated from West Point High School in 1961. After graduating, Rich began his career in construction with Ernest Becker.

Rich served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 and was stationed in Alaska. Upon being honorably discharged, he returned to West Point and began working for Meyer Building.

On June 23, 1968, he was united in marriage to Juliann Broekemeier at the Zion Lutheran Church in rural Bancroft. To this union, three sons were born: Mike, Mark and Monte.

On April 1, 1996, Rich established Haase Construction, working alongside his sons.

Rich was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point, where he had served as a trustee, was a member of American Legion Post 70 and was a member of Ak-Sar-Ben, attending the livestock shows for several years. He served as a 4-H leader for several years. He played for the West Point Bombers and currently served on its baseball committee.

Rich played fastpitch softball for over 30 years as a pitcher and got the opportunity to play in a fastpitch tournament in North Bend with his sons. Rich was instrumental in starting the West Point fastpitch softball league.

Rich enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and woodworking. He and Juliann loved to attend their children’s and grandchildren’s activities.

Survivors include his spouse, Juliann Haase of West Point; his sons and their families, Michael and Kari Haase of West Point and family Ty and Brooke, Mark and Lisa Haase of West Point and family Lexis, Carter and Breckyn, and Monte and Melissa Haase of West Point and family Abby, Ty and Calvin; a brother, Norbert and Ellen Haase of West Point; and his sisters, Gladys and Dave Throener of West Point and Bernice and Marvin Siebrandt of Bancroft.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, LeRoy and Diane Haase.

Tags

In other news

Reynold Vering

Reynold Vering

HOWELLS — Services for Reynold Vering, 79, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery with last call delivered by Howells Volunteer Fire Department.

Richard Haase

Richard Haase

WEST POINT — Services for Richard W. Haase, 76, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.

Denis Eusterbrock

WEST POINT — Services for Denis J. Eusterbrock of rural Dodge are pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.

Weneth Painter

LONG PINE — Private graveside services for Weneth D. “Wen” Painter, 84, Pleasanton, Calif., will be Friday, May 8, at Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine. A celebration of life will be at a date.

Mark Schmidt

HARTINGTON — Services for Mark F. Schmidt, 91, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Rocky Latorra

NIOBRARA — Graveside services for Rocky Latorra, 78, of Verdel will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. The Rev. Janice Nelson will officiate.

Adelyn Schulz

Adelyn Schulz

MADISON — Private family graveside services for Adelyn L. Schulz, 99, were Saturday, May 2, at the Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Donna Goltry officiated. Resseguie Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lester Demmel

Lester Demmel

OMAHA — Services for Lester C. Demmel, 88, of Omaha will be Monday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church in Omaha. Visitation following CDC guidelines will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., at the West Center Chapel and Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Internment will be T…

Karen Red Owl

SANTEE — Funeral services for Karen Red Owl, 61, of Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat Whitehorse Carda will officiate, with burial in the Episcopal Cemetery in Santee.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-