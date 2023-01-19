Richard Gross entered the heavenly realm on Jan. 13, 2023, to join his beloved spouse, Dorothy. Richard was born Oct. 24, 1933, to Herbert and Nelda Gross. Richard resided in Norfolk. In 1952, he wed Dorothy Westerman, and they spent 54 years together before Dorothy passed in 2006. In 1973, they moved to Chattanooga, Tenn. Richard in 2017 moved to Lake Wylie, S.C., residing in Lake Wylie Assisted Living.
Richard retired from Filtration Sciences in Chattanooga. Richard loved sports. He was an Atlanta Braves, Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers fan. He enjoyed NASCAR and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Richard and Dorothy loved fishing on Lake Chickamauga, traveling and spending time with family.
Richard is survived by his children, Douglas (Vickie) Gross of Amarillo, Texas, Rick (Marsha) Gross of Lake Wylie, S.C., Leatha Gross (Jon Lanford) of Harmony, N.C., Patricia (Odis) Ledbetter of Harrison, Tenn., and Pamela Brown of Valdosta, Ga.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Molly.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Dorothy Gross; parents Herbert and Nelda Gross; in-laws William and Marie Westerman; brothers Glen David Gross, Gene Herbert Gross; sister Nelda Arlene Meinke; and grandchildren Jeremy Gross and Stephanie Potts.
Special acknowledgement goes to the staff of Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, S.C., and to the caregivers and staff of Lake Wylie Assisted Living.