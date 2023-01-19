 Skip to main content
Richard Gross entered the heavenly realm on Jan. 13, 2023, to join his beloved spouse, Dorothy. Richard was born Oct. 24, 1933, to Herbert and Nelda Gross. Richard resided in Norfolk. In 1952, he wed Dorothy Westerman, and they spent 54 years together before Dorothy passed in 2006. In 1973, they moved to Chattanooga, Tenn. Richard in 2017 moved to Lake Wylie, S.C., residing in Lake Wylie Assisted Living.

Richard retired from Filtration Sciences in Chattanooga. Richard loved sports. He was an Atlanta Braves, Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers fan. He enjoyed NASCAR and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Richard and Dorothy loved fishing on Lake Chickamauga, traveling and spending time with family.

Richard is survived by his children, Douglas (Vickie) Gross of Amarillo, Texas, Rick (Marsha) Gross of Lake Wylie, S.C., Leatha Gross (Jon Lanford) of Harmony, N.C., Patricia (Odis) Ledbetter of Harrison, Tenn., and Pamela Brown of Valdosta, Ga.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Molly.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Dorothy Gross; parents Herbert and Nelda Gross; in-laws William and Marie Westerman; brothers Glen David Gross, Gene Herbert Gross; sister Nelda Arlene Meinke; and grandchildren Jeremy Gross and Stephanie Potts.

Special acknowledgement goes to the staff of Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, S.C., and to the caregivers and staff of Lake Wylie Assisted Living.

Kathleen Napier

Kathleen Napier

NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen Napier, 63, Madison, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Ewing City Cemetery in Ewing.

Geraldine Rossmeier

Geraldine Rossmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine C. Rossmeier, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.

Jeaneen Kuehn

Jeaneen Kuehn

HARTINGTON — Jeaneen A. Kuehn, 80, Hartington, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her residence under hospice care.

Wayne Arnold

Wayne Arnold

DAVID CITY — Services for Wayne Arnold, 87, David City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in David City. Burial with military honors will be in the David City Cemetery.

Ida Weich

Ida Weich

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ida “Edie” Weich, 94, Norfolk, will be at a later date in the spring with inurnment in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Keith Jech

Keith Jech

WAYNE — Services for Keith H. Jech, 94, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Richard Bermel

Richard Bermel

RANDOLPH — Services for Richard J. “Dick” Bermel, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.

Thomas Barnes

Thomas Barnes

NEWMAN GROVE — Thomas L. Barnes, 79, Albion, formerly of Newman Grove, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.

