 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard Gambill

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Richard L. “Dick” Gambill, 85, Johnstown, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be on the family ranch south of Johnstown.

Richard Gambill died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

Memorials have been suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church.

Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Mildred Becker

Mildred Becker

Mildred “Millie” Becker passed away on Jan. 21, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind., surrounded by family.

Marvin Oswald

Marvin Oswald

LAUREL — Services for Marvin Oswald, 88, Wayne, formerly of Allen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Revs. Todd Thelan, Scott Kahn and Dwight Oswald will officiate. Burial will be in the Eastview Cemetery in Allen.

Donna Meier

Donna Meier

NIOBRARA — Services for Donna Meier, 88, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Helga Nedergaard

Helga Nedergaard

WAYNE — Services for Helga V. Nedergaard, 102, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Helga Nedergaard died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Estates.

Jeanne Tichota

Jeanne Tichota

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne Tichota, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jeanne Tichota died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at her home.

Bernard Grimes

Bernard Grimes

O’NEILL — Services for Bernard Grimes, 83, Seward, formerly of Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be at about 2 p.m. in the Chambers Cemetery.

James Kahland

James Kahland

NORFOLK — Private services for James D. Kahland, 89, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

Kelly Nicolaus

Kelly Nicolaus

PAGE — Memorial services for Kelly Nicolaus, 65, Page, will be at a later date in the spring. Burial will be in the Knoll Crest Cemetery in Naper.

Donald Spicer

Donald Spicer

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Donald Spicer, 94, O’Neill, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara