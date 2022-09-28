TILDEN — Services for Richard T. Evans, 74, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 172, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287 of Neligh, U.S. Marine Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Richard Evans died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.