TILDEN — Services for Richard T. Evans, 74, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 172, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287 of Neligh, U.S. Marine Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Richard Evans died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1948-2022
Richard Thomas Evans, son of Thomas and Martha (Block) Evans, was born Sept. 8, 1948, at Tilden. He attended rural School District 47, Neligh High School and Milford Technical School. Richard served his country in the U.S. Marines, was later a member of the Army National Guard Reserves and competed on the Pistol Team.
Richard was united in marriage to Nancy Henery on July 21, 1968, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. They were blessed with four children, Cristy, Terrie, Rich and Dan.
Richard farmed the family farm and later worked as a machinist for Sargent Irrigation in Neligh. He was baptized, confirmed and married in Peace United Church of Christ.
Richard was a member of Neligh American Legion and a lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, long drives, family dinners, his grandchildren and pie.
Richard is survived by his children, Cristy (Marc) Bathke of Dixon, Terrie (Ben) Galvin of Laurel, Rich Evans of Hoskins and Dan Evans of Harlan, Iowa; seven grandchildren; and brothers Roderick Evans of Greenville, Texas, and Gene Evans of West Point.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Martha Evans; sister Meredyth Evans; and a granddaughter, Isabelle Evans.