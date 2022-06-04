NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Richard E. “Dick” Drummond, 86, began at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Norfolk.
Richard Drummond died at Hot Springs VA Medical Center in Hot Springs, S.D., on Friday, June 3, 2022.
1935-2022
Dick was born on July 7, 1935, in Dell Rapids, S.D., to Webster and Julia Drummond. Dick attended Dell Rapids High School but left before graduation to join the Air Force, he later received his G.E.D.
While serving in the Air Force and home on leave, Dick met his spouse, Patricia Hawkey, in Sioux Falls, S.D., and after a five-day romance, eloped to Pipestone, Minn., on Dec. 23, 1956.
Dick loved the Air Force and thrived as an NCO manager. Their children were born on or near four different Air Force bases: Richard Ellis Drummond Jr. in North Tonawonda, N.Y., daughter Sandra Lee born in Fukoka, Japan, Judith Ann in Cordell, Okla., and Kristine Kay born in Sentinal, Okla.
After being honorably discharged from the Air Force and several moves and several different occupations, Dick and family settled in Norfolk in 1974, where Dick was employed as the restaurant, bar and entertainment manager at the Villa Inn.
On Aug. 1, 1975, Dick opened Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant — the first Mexican restaurant in Norfolk. All of his family and many friends worked at Ricardo’s. The restaurant remains in the family owned by daughter, Judy and spouse Jay Daniell, where you can still enjoy an infamous Burrito Grande.
In 1978, Dick started a franchise modeled after Ricardo’s known as Taco del Sol, and grew the franchise to 34 restaurants.
Dick was a people person, an entrepreneur and was always looking for something new. In Norfolk, he opened an ice cream shop, The Double Dipper; a waterbed store, Dick’s Water Beds; a pita restaurant, The Pita Place; a restaurant at the mall, Plaza Pub; an Italian restaurant, The Spaghetti Place; a camper store, Dick’s Campers; and at one time had Ricardo’s 1, Ricardo’s 2, Ricardo’s 3 and Ricardo’s 4 all operational in Norfolk.
For enjoyment Dick developed Deer Trails near Andy’s Lake.
On Oct. 5, 2002, Dick married Kathy Fleming. They made their home in the Black Hills.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ron Drummond and sister-in-law Peg Drummond; and his brother-in-law, Clint Bartling.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Sandy (Jay) Wolfe and children Jade (Bill) Lafleur, Jordan (Larissa) Wolfe and Taylor (Chris Hillis); Judy (Jay) Daniell and children Megan (Chris) Smithell and Mo (Angie) Bailey; Kris Drummond and children Derek and Dedra (Travis) Mucha and son Richard Drummond and children Rachel (John) Torrey, Amber (Nate) Chohon and Kyle (Kelsey) Drummond and stepdaughter Heather Fleming; 15 great-grandkids Knox, Lola, Vivi, Hudson, Olivia, Grayson, Birdie, Scarlet, Aven, Maddux, Kayda, Maylie, Kenzie, Jameson and Kash; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
Please raise a glass this weekend in honor of Dick Drummond!