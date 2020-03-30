Richard Cruise

NORFOLK — Services for Richard L. Cruise, 78, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven D. “Steve” Wind, 65, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
CREIGHTON — Private family services for Mary Lou West, 92, of Creighton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Harold M. Kneifl, 74, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Whiting, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Janet of Madison; children Kandy (Robert) Jurgens of Madison, Greg Kneifl of Norfolk and Brett (Jill) Kneifl of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren; two gr…
STANTON — Services for Kim Noelle, 56 of Stanton are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
WEST POINT — Memorial services for Les Schlecht, 85, of West Point will be held at a later date. Minnick Funeral Service in West Point is assisting with the arrangements.
BASSETT — Graveside services for Ethel D. (Copeland) Reynolds, 96, of Kansas City, Mo., will be held at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is assisting with the arrangements.
WEST POINT — Visitation for Fred Schneider, 65, Beemer will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. There will be strict enforcement of the less than 10 people permitted in the building at one time.
WAYNE — Services for Mabel Tietgen, 95, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-