NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Richard Cruise, 78, Norfolk, will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at The “O” Lounge event room, 1106 Riverside Blvd., in Norfolk.
He died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Private services for Joel Jorgenson, 74, Brandon, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Allen Dreger, 54, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. A public celebration of life will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Kelly’s Country Club near Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for D.J. Denn, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor G…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Glenda J. Bussey, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Private services for Wayne Austin, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Meadow Grove, will be at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate with burial in Emerick Cemetery in rural Meadow Grove.
TILDEN — Services for Wayne Austin, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Glenda J. Bussey, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
MEADOW GROVE — A celebration of life for Suzann K. O’Banion, 56, Meadow Grove, will be at the Meadow Grove Community Building in downtown Meadow Grove from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
