WISNER — Services and Masonic rites for Richard Breitkreutz, 99, of Wisner will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner with the Rev. Chuck Rager officiating. Burial with military honors will be at the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Monday from noon until the time of the service at the church.
Richard Breitkreutz died Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Wisner Care Center.
1924-2023
Richard Johnny Breitkreutz was born June 27, 1924, in Wisner. His parents, John and Anna (Gilster) Breitkreutz, moved to Pender in 1925 and Richard graduated from Pender High School in 1942. Richard grew up having a paper route, worked for a produce company and a bakery. He was with the United States Army and served in the European Theatre of World War II from 1943 to 1946. He helped liberate a prison camp.
On May 2, 1948, he was united in marriage to Alice Emily Grone at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne. He was in partnership with his father, John, and brothers, Francis and Melvin, in the auto repair business from 1947 until 1990 when he retired. He was also a substitute mail carrier for the postal service.
Richard is a member of Christ Lutheran Church, served on the church council and was past president, member of Masonic Lodge #41, American Legion Post #85, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5767. He enjoyed playing legion and town team baseball, traveling, camping and fishing.
Survivors include daughter Val Breitkreutz and Rod Hosman of Wisner and family Eric Hosman and children Vince, Savannah and Dylan, Wendy Hosman and son Tyler, Jennifer (Anatoly) Kaminsky and children Reana and Alexandra; daughter Jacque and Dwight Green of Lincoln and family Jeremie (Ashley) Green and son Lincoln, Joel (Tiffanie) Green and children Brooklynn and Savannah, Jamie (Justin) Schack and children Easton and Logan; son Brad and Peggy Breitkreutz of Raymond and daughter; Sophie Breitkreutz; son-in-law-Gary Bellar of Wisner and family Michelle (Chad) Holtz and children Austin and Olivia, Travis (Melissa) Bellar and children Cameryn, Emerson and Braxton; brother Ron (Jane) Breitkreutz of Wisner; sister Karen (Mike) Kuzelka of Wisner; and sister-in-law-Anna Mae Breitkreutz of Wisner. Numerous nieces, nephews and their families also survive Richard.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Breitkreutz; spouse of 71 years, Alice Breitkreutz; daughter Marjorie Bellar; and brothers-Francis and Melvin Breitkreutz.