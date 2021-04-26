Richard Bierman

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Richard L. Bierman, 96, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 75 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
He died Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.
———
The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.
Richard was the son of Leo and Alda (Wehrer) Bierman. He was born on Jan. 24, 1925, on the family farm, where he lived his entire life before moving into Battle Creek.
He was baptized and confirmed in Battle Creek at St. John Lutheran Church. He attended District 14 rural school for eight years and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1941. He was drafted during World War II in January 1945, and served in the Navy until July 1946. He served on USS Isherwood Destroyer for 15 months during that time.
He married Evelyn Tarpeng in June 1949. They lived on the family farm. Evelyn passed away in May 1978.
Richard married Ruth E. Tegeler in 1981. They moved into Battle Creek when they retired in 1992. Ruth passed away in January 2021.
Richard was an active member in his church, serving as an elder, trustee, usher and counting board member, among other services. He was a member of Legion Post 75 in Battle Creek and served in the capacity of vice president for the Madison County Feeders Association. He was also a charter member of the Evergreen Golf Course.
Richard was an avid farmer and livestock producer.
Richard was a hard worker all his life. In retirement, Ruth introduced him to numerous adventures. They enjoyed traveling with family and friends, playing cards, golfing, fishing and square dancing. He was an ardent supporter of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending many of their activities.
He is survived by two stepchildren, Carol (Steve) Jessen and Tom and spouse Judy Tegeler; four cousins, Ken Bierman, Wayne Wehrer, Jeanie Emry and Art Bierman; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leo; mother Alda, first spouse Evelyn; second spouse Ruth; stepson-in-law Steve Jessen; and grandson Kent Tegeler. Deceased aunts and uncles are Jesse (Louise) Wehrer, Paul (Myrtice) Bierman, Myrtice (Paul) Bierman, as well as 13 other Bierman aunts and uncles. Cousins include Gerald, Gene, Louis Bierman and Helen Wehrer and extended family.
Memorials are requested to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.