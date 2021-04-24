You have permission to edit this article.
Richard Bierman

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Richard L. Bierman, 96, Neligh, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. He died Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Larry Hansen

NORFOLK — Services for Larry W. Hansen, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home in Norfolk.

Evelyn Shannon

NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn Shannon, 103, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died at the Madison House in Norfolk.

Marilyn Dieckman

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Dieckman, 76, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Robert Fritschen

LAUREL — Services for Robert D. Fritschen, 85, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Richard Bierman

Lumir Buresh

NORFOLK — Services for Lumir R. Buresh, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. William Engebretsen will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Patricia Whitt

NORFOLK — On the morning of April 15, 2021, long-time Norfolk resident Patricia Anne Whitt, 76, entered eternal rest.

Lumir Buresh

Lanora Sorensen

WAYNE — Services for Lanora C. Sorensen, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Estates.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

