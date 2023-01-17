RANDOLPH — Services for Richard J. “Dick” Bermel, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Randolph with 7 p.m. rosary.
Richard Bermel died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1941-2023
Dick was born on May 25, 1941, in Randolph to Frank and Gertrude (Aschoff) Bermel. He attended Catholic grade school in Randolph and graduated from St. Frances Catholic High School in 1959. After high school, Dick drove truck for Huwaldt’s before working for Rokahr John Deere Implement and then later for the gas company.
During Dick’s spare time, he owned and operated Bermel Repair.
Dick married the love of his life, Ellen Wattier, on April 24, 1965, in Randolph. Later on in Dick’s life, he enjoyed playing the slot machines, taking care of his chickens and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his spouse, Ellen Bermel of Randolph; sons Jeff (Vicki) Bermel of Randolph and Cory (Kristy) Bermel of Randolph; grandchildren Elle (Austin) Korth and son Dexton, Emma Bermel, Eva Bermel, Elijah Bermel, all of Randolph; Avery (Rose) Bermel and daughter Eliza of Brookings, S.D.; Beau Bermel, Brystol Bermel and Arika Bermel of Randolph; siblings Vincent (Wilma) Bermel of Virginia, Frances (Sandra) Bermel of California, Arthur Bermel of Randolph, Joann Kenny of Norfolk and Darlene (Walt) Sunderman of Norfolk; and sister-in-law Elaine Bermel of Randolph.
Richard Bermel was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Gertrude; brothers Gerard Bermel and Donald (Darlene) Bermel; and sister-in-law Charlene Bermel.
Casketbearers will be Avery Bermel, Beau Bermel, Elijah Bermel, Austin Korth, Randy Wattier, Lonnie Bermel, Larry Bermel and Rick Olberding.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.