...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15
inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and
northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Richard Bermel

RANDOLPH — Services for Richard J. “Dick” Bermel, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Randolph with 7 p.m. rosary.

Richard Bermel died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1941-2023

Dick was born on May 25, 1941, in Randolph to Frank and Gertrude (Aschoff) Bermel. He attended Catholic grade school in Randolph and graduated from St. Frances Catholic High School in 1959. After high school, Dick drove truck for Huwaldt’s before working for Rokahr John Deere Implement and then later for the gas company.

During Dick’s spare time, he owned and operated Bermel Repair.

Dick married the love of his life, Ellen Wattier, on April 24, 1965, in Randolph. Later on in Dick’s life, he enjoyed playing the slot machines, taking care of his chickens and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his spouse, Ellen Bermel of Randolph; sons Jeff (Vicki) Bermel of Randolph and Cory (Kristy) Bermel of Randolph; grandchildren Elle (Austin) Korth and son Dexton, Emma Bermel, Eva Bermel, Elijah Bermel, all of Randolph; Avery (Rose) Bermel and daughter Eliza of Brookings, S.D.; Beau Bermel, Brystol Bermel and Arika Bermel of Randolph; siblings Vincent (Wilma) Bermel of Virginia, Frances (Sandra) Bermel of California, Arthur Bermel of Randolph, Joann Kenny of Norfolk and Darlene (Walt) Sunderman of Norfolk; and sister-in-law Elaine Bermel of Randolph.

Richard Bermel was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Gertrude; brothers Gerard Bermel and Donald (Darlene) Bermel; and sister-in-law Charlene Bermel.

Casketbearers will be Avery Bermel, Beau Bermel, Elijah Bermel, Austin Korth, Randy Wattier, Lonnie Bermel, Larry Bermel and Rick Olberding.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

