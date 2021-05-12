Richard Anderson Sr.

MAGNET — Richard E. “Rick” Anderson Sr., 68, Yankton, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home in Yankton.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, in Magnet Cemetery in Magnet. A celebration of life with family and friends will take place after the burial at the Magnet Town Hall.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Richard E. “Rick” Anderson, Sr. was born June 28, 1952, in Osmond to Calvert and Donna (Grewcock) Anderson. He grew up in Wausa and graduated from Wausa High School in 1971. While in school, he was active in football, basketball and track.
He married Laura Lammers in Fordyce in 1977. They lived in Magnet for many years and in 1994 moved back to Wausa. During this time, Rick worked at Nucor Steel in Norfolk, which he continued for over 20 years. He moved to Alaska for about five years, where he worked at a military base and spent a lot of time hunting. He then moved to Valentine for a few years until retiring to Yankton.
Rick loved the outdoors and hunting. He especially liked hunting deer, elk, antelope, moose, bear and pheasants. He was very knowledgeable when it came to music and could remember an incredible amount of information related to music.
He enjoyed watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers and visiting with friends and family. He seemed to know someone everywhere he went and loved telling stories.
Survivors include his three children, Rachel (Larry Boyd) Anderson of Yankton, Richard (Brigett) Anderson Jr. of Webster, S.D., and Audrey McCray of Hartington; seven grandchildren: McKenzi (Michael), Noah, Kaydence, Kiara, Talan, Maximus and Archer; a sister, Sharon (Dale) Bruening of Hadar; a brother, Kevin (Lisa) Anderson of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Peter Anderson; and three brothers, Lonnie, William and Robert Anderson.
