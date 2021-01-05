You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard Allison

Richard Allison

NORFOLK — Services for Richard L. “Dick” Allison, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.

He died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials requested to the Sacred Heart Parish or the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska.

1937-2020

The Mass will be live streamed on the Sacred Heart Parish Facebook page.

Richard “Dick” Allison was born on Oct. 21, 1937, to William “Shirley” Allison and Ann Allison. He grew up in a family of nine, with three brothers and three sisters.

Dick married his one true love, Millie, on April 14, 1956. They worked together to raise three children: Rick, Wendy and Dan.

Dick worked throughout his career as a home builder. He and his brothers, Bob and Chuck, founded the Allison Brothers Construction company and built many homes in the Norfolk area, but his true passion was music.

Dick grew up in a family of musicians with his father, Shirley, starting the Rainbow Valley Band in the early 1950s. In his early teen years, Dick began to craft his singing voice into what it became: an unforgettable, powerful crooning tone. This led to countless local appearances, as well as the release of a 45 record with Ron Thompson and The Broughams.

This group spearheaded a movement in Midwest rock ‘n’ roll that included original music, recorded in Kansas City and released on Dreem Records. Their records, “Dream World of Love/Tiki Guitar,” on Dreem, and “Switchblade/Hot Night,” on Soma Records, gained them national attention and were some of the finest and earliest Midwest rock ‘n’ roll recordings.

Around that time, he found the courage to approach the great Johnny Cash before an appearance in Omaha and ask for the opportunity to sing one song as an opener. Later that night, after four standing ovations and five songs, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash asked him to join the Grand Ole Opry on tour, over a steak and a bottle of wine at a post-show dinner. This would mark the very first time the Opry was a road show. As a young singer on that tour, Dick was billed as “The Next Elvis Presley” with a rosewood voice so golden and smooth.

Throughout the rest of his career, Dick was blessed with numerous opportunities to work with big name producers in Nashville and a list of stars, including the Oak Ridge Boys, Ray Price, Minnie Pearl and George Jones. Later in his music career, his song “Roses for a Dime” saw regional success and radio play through the 1980s.

He performed at venues in and around the Midwest with his bands The Allison Brothers and RedEye. Even through his elder years, his voice maintained its smoothness, and he made occasional appearances at Nebraska Rocks performances in Norfolk.

In 2016, along with his brother Bob Allison, Mike Semrad Sr. and Glen Stone, he was inducted into the Nebraska Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame.

Dick Allison helped shape the early rock ‘n’ roll music scene in Nebraska and beyond, along with bands like The Smoke Ring, The Brakman, The Chancellors and countless others. His memory will forever live on in song with grace.

He is survived by his children, Rick (Linda) Allison of Norfolk, Wendy (Tom) Adle of Omaha and Dan Allison of Omaha; his grandchildren, McKenzie Leege, Ashton Allison, Braxton Allison and Madison Allison; a brother, Bob (Phyllis) Allison; and a sister, Betty Allison.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; his brothers, John and Chuck Allison; and his sisters, Mary Forsyth and Shirley Baker.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Bardeene Glandt

Bardeene Glandt

NELIGH — Private services for Bardeene E. Glandt, 92, formerly of Neligh, will be at a later date.

Raymond Poppe

Raymond Poppe

CROFTON — Services for Raymond C. Poppe, 92, Crofton, will be at a later date at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Charles Wakeley

Charles Wakeley

WAUSA — Services for Charles Wakeley, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.

Betty Meyer

Betty Meyer

TILDEN — Private services for Betty Meyer, 89, Tilden, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Eunice Wragge

Eunice Wragge

NORFOLK — Service for Eunice L. Wragge, 95, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Nellie Knapp

Nellie Knapp

CLEARWATER — Services for Nellie J, Knapp, 86, Clearwater, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in rural Clearwater.

Joyce Christensen

Joyce Christensen

PIERCE — Private services for Joyce E. Christensen, 86, Pierce, will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Mary Upshaw

Mary Upshaw

NORFOLK — Private services for Mary Upshaw, 69, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton at a later date.

Erwin Zach

Erwin Zach

HUMPHREY — Services for Erwin Zach, 89, rural Genoa, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial with military honors military honors by the American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and V.F.W. Post 7725 will be in …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara