Richard Allison

NORFOLK — Services for Richard L. “Dick” Allison, 83, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Darlene A. Schroeder, 95, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
GRAND ISLAND — A celebration of life for Melvin J. Bottger, 79, Grand Island, will be announced at a later date.
WAUSA — Services for Betty Prather, 87, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Wausa.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Candance J. “Candi” Fernau, 52, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the East Woodlawn Cemetery at Johnstown.
NORFOLK — Private services for Mary Upshaw, 69, Norfolk, will be at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Daniel A. “Dan” Marr, 64, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
MADISON — Memorial services for Shirley A. Renner, 89, Parker, Colo., formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Kimmera D. Stahlecker, 32, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln.