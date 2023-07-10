 Skip to main content
Richard Adams

 Richard R. Adams, 86, Florence, Ind., died Wednesday July 5, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence, Ky.

Services were Monday, July 10, at Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, 208 Ferry St., in Vevay, Ind. Burial with military rites were conducted by the Honor Guard of the Vevay American Legion Post 185 and the Vevay Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5396 in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison, Ind.

Visitation with Masonic services were Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Florence Masonic Lodge 27 F&AM, Vevay American Legion Post 185 or Vevay VFW Post 5396.

Richard Roy Adams is survived by his son, Rick Adams and his spouse, Shelly of Norfolk. Condolences can be left online at www.haskellandmorrison.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

