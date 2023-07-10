Richard Adams

Richard R. Adams, 86, Florence, Ind., died Wednesday July 5, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence, Ky.
Services were Monday, July 10, at Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, 208 Ferry St., in Vevay, Ind. Burial with military rites were conducted by the Honor Guard of the Vevay American Legion Post 185 and the Vevay Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5396 in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison, Ind.
Visitation with Masonic services were Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Florence Masonic Lodge 27 F&AM, Vevay American Legion Post 185 or Vevay VFW Post 5396.
Richard Roy Adams is survived by his son, Rick Adams and his spouse, Shelly of Norfolk. Condolences can be left online at www.haskellandmorrison.com.