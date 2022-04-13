CHAMBERS — Services for Rich Sunderman, 89, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery with military rites provided by the Chambers’ American Legion Post 320.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Rich Sunderman died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Bergan-Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
1932-2022
Richard John Sunderman was born on Aug. 7, 1932, in Madison to Emil and Ella (Maurer) Sunderman. He attended School District 35 in Madison County for first through fourth grade, St John’s Lutheran School for fifth and sixth grade, and Trinity Lutheran for seventh and eighth grade.
Richard graduated from Madison High in 1950. He was president of the senior class and was actively involved in football and track.
Rich served our country in the U.S Navy from 1952 to 1956. He was stationed in San Diego, Calif.; Norman, Okla., and Brunswick, Ga., at Glynco Naval Air Station, where he was a structural mechanic and received the Good Conduct Award. He continued to serve in the inactive reserves from 1956 to 1960.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church since 1956. He held various offices on the church council over the years. He served on the Chambers School Board from 1964 to 1978 and served as the treasurer of the Rural Fire Board from 1972 to 2004. He was also a member of Chambers American Legion Post 320.
Rich was patient, loyal, honest and a true Christian family man. He enjoyed farming, ranching, fishing, local high school sports, ice cream, attending grandchildren’s events, playing cards with family and friends, wood working and did we mention, ice cream. Rich loved a good joke and kept his sense of humor to the very end.
Rich met Shirley Bartak on a blind date in 1951, and they were married June 29, 1953, at Ewing Presbyterian Church. Together, they had four children. In 1956, Rich and Shirley established their home on the farm in Chambers. Here, they raised their family, and he was able to share his love of farming and ranching with his family for 52 years. He moved off the farm in 2008 and moved into Chambers. This past May they moved to Evergreen Assisted Living in O’Neill, where Shirley will continue to live.
Family members include his spouse of 69 years, Shirley Sunderman of O’Neill; four children, Taryn (John) Bellar of Omaha, Michael (Cathy) Sunderman of Norfolk, Nancy Tomjack of Chambers, Gayle (Rick) Geier of Omaha; grandchildren Brandon (Kelly) Borgmann, Derrick (Avna) Borgmann, Melanie (Kevin) Cross, Jay Borgmann, Jennifer (Brandon) Dickison, Nicole (Matt) Baker, Michael Bellar, Jacob (fiancée, Rachel) Sunderman, Collin (Shantell) Gaughenbaugh, Chase Gaughenbaugh, Chris (Michelle) Tomjack, Kylee (Will) Beins, Riley Geier, Max Geier; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Rich was preceded in death and welcomed into heaven by his parents; sons-in-law Joseph Borgmann and Lee Tomjack; grandson Ben Sunderman; sister Emogene (Harold) Schmidt; and brothers Bud (Dona)Sunderman and Don (Jean) Sunderman.
Memorials may be directed to his family for future designation.