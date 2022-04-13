 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN
NEBRASKA...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne,
Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Washington, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline,
Jefferson and Gage counties.

* Winds...West or northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Rich Sunderman

Rich Sunderman

CHAMBERS — Services for Rich Sunderman, 89, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery with military rites provided by the Chambers’ American Legion Post 320.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Rich Sunderman died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Bergan-Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

1932-2022

Richard John Sunderman was born on Aug. 7, 1932, in Madison to Emil and Ella (Maurer) Sunderman. He attended School District 35 in Madison County for first through fourth grade, St John’s Lutheran School for fifth and sixth grade, and Trinity Lutheran for seventh and eighth grade.

Richard graduated from Madison High in 1950. He was president of the senior class and was actively involved in football and track.

Rich served our country in the U.S Navy from 1952 to 1956. He was stationed in San Diego, Calif.; Norman, Okla., and Brunswick, Ga., at Glynco Naval Air Station, where he was a structural mechanic and received the Good Conduct Award. He continued to serve in the inactive reserves from 1956 to 1960.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church since 1956. He held various offices on the church council over the years. He served on the Chambers School Board from 1964 to 1978 and served as the treasurer of the Rural Fire Board from 1972 to 2004. He was also a member of Chambers American Legion Post 320.

Rich was patient, loyal, honest and a true Christian family man. He enjoyed farming, ranching, fishing, local high school sports, ice cream, attending grandchildren’s events, playing cards with family and friends, wood working and did we mention, ice cream. Rich loved a good joke and kept his sense of humor to the very end.

Rich met Shirley Bartak on a blind date in 1951, and they were married June 29, 1953, at Ewing Presbyterian Church. Together, they had four children. In 1956, Rich and Shirley established their home on the farm in Chambers. Here, they raised their family, and he was able to share his love of farming and ranching with his family for 52 years. He moved off the farm in 2008 and moved into Chambers. This past May they moved to Evergreen Assisted Living in O’Neill, where Shirley will continue to live.

Family members include his spouse of 69 years, Shirley Sunderman of O’Neill; four children, Taryn (John) Bellar of Omaha, Michael (Cathy) Sunderman of Norfolk, Nancy Tomjack of Chambers, Gayle (Rick) Geier of Omaha; grandchildren Brandon (Kelly) Borgmann, Derrick (Avna) Borgmann, Melanie (Kevin) Cross, Jay Borgmann, Jennifer (Brandon) Dickison, Nicole (Matt) Baker, Michael Bellar, Jacob (fiancée, Rachel) Sunderman, Collin (Shantell) Gaughenbaugh, Chase Gaughenbaugh, Chris (Michelle) Tomjack, Kylee (Will) Beins, Riley Geier, Max Geier; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.

Rich was preceded in death and welcomed into heaven by his parents; sons-in-law Joseph Borgmann and Lee Tomjack; grandson Ben Sunderman; sister Emogene (Harold) Schmidt; and brothers Bud (Dona)Sunderman and Don (Jean) Sunderman.

Memorials may be directed to his family for future designation.

Rich Sunderman

Rich Sunderman

CHAMBERS — Services for Rich Sunderman, 89, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery with military rites provided by the Chambers’ American Legion Post 320.

Kelly Lambley

Kelly Lambley

MADISON — Services for Kelly J. Lambley, 53, Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kelly Lambley died Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence in Madison.

Delores Wilcox

Delores Wilcox

LAUREL — Services for Delores Wilcox, 85, Laurel, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Delores Wilcox died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Hermann Lindner

Hermann Lindner

WAYNE — Services for Hermann W.H. Lindner, 96, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Jeaninne Spencer

Jeaninne Spencer

SPENCER — Jeaninne Spencer, 85, Lynch, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.

Terrill Gray

Terrill Gray

ATKINSON — Services for Terrill Gray, 72, Atkinson, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be at a later date.

Dale Billings

Dale Billings

SPRINGVIEW — Graveside services for Dale E. Billings, 85, Ainsworth, formerly of Springview and Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.

Stanley Acklie

Stanley Acklie

NORFOLK — Services for Stanley E. Acklie, 72, Norfolk, will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign W…

John Carney

John Carney

NORFOLK — Services for John J. M. Carney, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

