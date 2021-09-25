WISNER — Services for Rich Norgard, 71, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. Burial will be in the Crawford Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Rich Norgard died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be placed in the Norgard Scholarship for Wisner-Pilger graduates seeking a health professional degree.