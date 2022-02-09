 Skip to main content
O’NEILL —  Services for Rhonda Harmon, 65, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Linda Lambert will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. Wes Thompson will officiate.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Monday.

Rhonda Harmon died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’ Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

1956-2022

Rhonda Kay Harmon was born on June 28, 1956, 14 minutes before her twin brother, Rodney Ray, in San Diego, Calif., to Ray and Janice (Landreth) Harmon.

They lived in San Diego while Ray was in the U.S. Navy. After Ray was honorably discharged, the family moved home to Page in February 1957, where Ray started farming. The twins were later joined by a younger sister, Melanie.

Rhonda started grade school in a one-room country school, located on the corner of her parents’ farm. She then attended O’Neill Public School and graduated in 1975. Also in 1975, a Danish foreign exchange student, Melia, became a part of the family. Rhonda had several jobs caring for elderly people in O’Neill, whom she cared for like family. When her parents retired from farming, the family moved into O’Neill, where she cared for her elderly grandparents. After their passing, she began volunteering for the Community Wardrobe. She truly loved that job and the other volunteers shWe worked with. In April 2018, she was diagnosed with gall bladder cancer. She became very close to the staff of the hospital during her treatments: Dr. Villanueva, Sara Frederick P.A., Dr. Gutshall, and the rest of the staff.

Rhonda joined a quilting group at the library and loved the ladies for their help and acceptance. She made several quilts for friends and family. She also enjoyed doing water aerobics at the Holiday Inn twice a week. After a few years, health issues slowed this wonderful and loving group, but they continue as the Birthday Bunch. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill and the Page American Legion Post 315 Auxiliary. Rhonda was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Rhonda is survived by her parents, Ray and Janice Harmon of O’Neill; her twin brother, Rod (Amy) Harmon of O’Neill; her sister, Melanie (Gary) Bollwitt; nieces and nephews Chris (Melanie) Harmon of Texas, Nick Harmon of California, Hailee Harmon of O’Neill, Staci (Ryan) Borgelt of Omaha, Kami (Jeremy) Hilkemeier of Omaha, Kylie (Will) McCabe of Carlsbad, Calif.; great-nieces and -nephews, Macoy, Marshall, Caleah and Miles Harmon, Emri Borgelt, Graeden and Preslee Hilkemeier; Danish sister, Melia (Jorgen) Larsen of Denmark; dear friend, Neil Asher of O’Neill, and his family; three aunts, Bonnie Berner of York, Lois Vorce of O’Neill and Ann Harmon of Grand Island; and six cousins. Rhonda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Morris and Mabel Harmon, Milo and Margaret Landreth; stepgrandfather Glen Stewart; several aunts, uncle, and cousin.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future donation.

