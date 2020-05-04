HOWELLS — Services for Reynold Vering, 79, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery with last call delivered by Howells Volunteer Fire Department.
Limited visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. rosary.
He died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Svoboda Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Per the new COVID-19 health measures, for the rosary and Mass, patrons will be seated by household and socially distanced from other households, and no gatherings will take place before or after the services. The rosary and Mass will be live-streamed to the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/Svoboda FH.
Reynold was born on July 28, 1940, on a farm northwest of Howells in Cuming County to Theodore and Eleanor (Kreikemeier) Vering. He attended high school until his sophomore year when he was needed at home to help his father with the farm. He also held jobs at John Falty’s Feedyards, running the mobile feed mill for Sam Pekarek and worked at the Howells Elevator.
In 1963, Reynold married Rose Marie Svoboda in Schuyler. To this union, five children were born: Rhonda, Lori, Russ, Brad and Kristyn. In August 1976, Reynold opened Vering’s Feed Service, where he created opportunity in times of challenges for his area customers.
Throughout his life, Reynold volunteered his time with the Howells Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, served on the Howells Town Board, the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development Board and the hospital board in Schuyler. He was inducted into the Pork Producers hall of fame, was a devout member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
In his spare time, Reynold loved working with his horses whether he was riding or driving them. He also loved family camping trips, traveling (especially to his children and grandchildren’s sporting events) and cheering on the Huskers.
Reynold enjoyed meeting new people and was never afraid of a hard day’s work. What many will remember most about Reynold is his contagious smile.
Survivors include his spouse, Rose Marie Vering of Howells; his children and their families: Rhonda (Keith) Schumacher (their children, Tina and Tim Beck and sons, Laura and Justin Vogel and children, Trevor Schumacher, Josh and Nancy Schumacher and sons, Matthew and Shelly Gall and sons, Mitch and Laura Blum and children, and Micky Schumacher); Lori (Tom) Kulhanek (and children Riley and Nathan Coan and son, Tucker, Miles and Macey Kulhanek); Russell (Tammi) Vering (and children Shaelyn and Greta Vering); Bradley (Candace) Vering (and children Maya Reyn and Ashtyn Vering); Kristyn (William) Thomas (and children Madelyn and Gracie Thomas); and siblings, Agnes Bazata, Gerald (Bonnie) Vering, Valeria (Kenny) Oligmueller, Marge Bazata and Dorothy (Rick) Ganzabom.
Reynold was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rose Marie (John) Tichota; and his brothers-in-law, Delvan and Melvan Bazata.
In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials can be made to Masses or in care of Reynold’s family for future designation.