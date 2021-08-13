Rex Wilcox

SIOUX CITY — Services for Rex J. Wilcox, 95, Sioux City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of the Mater Dei Parish, 1212 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. The Rev. Brad Pelzel will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in South Sioux City.
Visitation with the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel in Sioux City with a 6:30 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. parish vigil.
Wilcox died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.
1926-2021
Rex was born on April 16, 1926, in Norfolk, to Rex M. and Ida (Boyer) Wilcox. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Pennsylvania, where he grew up and graduated from high school. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in October 1943 and served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. He was honorably discharged in April 1946 and went to visit his mother in Nebraska.
He decided to stay and attend Norfolk Junior College, and that is where he met his bride to be, Dorothy Koch. The couple were united in marriage Sept. 16, 1948. The couple raised six children and watched their family grow to include 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy passed away in October 2017 after 69 years of marriage.
Rex began working at the Norfolk Post Office in 1952 and about the same time he re-enlisted in the Active Army Reserve as a part time job. In 1958, he was promoted to a supervisory position as a tour foreman in the post office. In 1972, he was appointed Postmaster in South Sioux City, retiring in 1983. He remained active in the Army Reserves during his employment with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring from the Army Reserves in 1986.
In 2009, they sold their home in South Sioux City and moved to Dakota Dunes, S.D., and 2016 to Whispering Creek Active Retirement in Sioux City.
After retirement, Rex and Dorothy enjoyed many wonderful trips together. He has been to all 50 states, has hot air ballooned in Arizona and attended Major League Baseball games throughout the country.
In 2008, they went on a trip to France and Italy. On the trip to Rome, they toured the Vatican and saw Pope Benedict.
Rex was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus 3844 in South Sioux City, Garrigan Assembly of Knights of Columbus 265 in Sioux City, the American Legion Post 307 of South Sioux City.
His life will always be remembered by his children, Carol (Dale) Thompson of Rolling Meadows, Ill., James (Jeanne) Wilcox of Galloway, N.J., Jane (Patrick) Loving of Sioux City, Julie Wilcox of Denver and Catalina Quitugua of Denver; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Wilcox; and a daughter, Margaret Wiebelhaus.
