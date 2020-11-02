Rex Dowden

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rex A. Dowden, 91, Battle Creek, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. No funeral is currently planned.
He died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Countryside Home in Madison after a series of illnesses.
1929-2020
Rex Arnette was born in Grenada, West Indies, and came to America in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953.
He married Leona Bernt in 1962. He worked in the airline industry for over 40 years, mainly at Eastern Airlines, where he went from ramp agent to manager.
He lived on Long Island, N.Y., until moving to Nebraska in 2005. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, fishing and entertaining friends and family with calypso music.
Rex is survived by his spouse, Leona, and family: daughter Stacey and spouse Scott Hare and grandchildren Justin and Elliot; son Scott Dowden and spouse Christina and grandchildren Jerica, Corey and Brynn; a daughter Holly and spouse Todd Everson and grandchildren Jacob and Owen; a sister, Valerie and spouse Ray Asti; his extended family, James (Brian) Lyght and spouse Laura and child Eli; and many relatives in both America and Grenada.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Lions Club in Battle Creek or the Norfolk Rescue Mission in Norfolk.
