MADISON — Graveside services for Reuben Pospisil, 98, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Anna Speiser will officiate. Military honors conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763, American Legion Post 35 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
He died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1922-2020
Reuben was born in Lindsay on March 29, 1922, to Vincent and Anna (Choutka) Pospisil.
He married Frances Retzlaff at the Immanuel Lutheran Parsonage in Hadar. The couple lived west of Madison for four years, then they moved to Madison. In 1968, they moved to Norfolk and made it their home.
Reuben was a man with a strong work ethic. He was a car salesman who sold Chevy and Ford vehicles in Madison for many years. Also, he farmed in the Madison area.
He is survived by his son, Randy Pospishil of Pierce; his grandchildren, Stevie Pospishil and Colton Pospishil of Omaha, Brad (Carissa) Fisher of Omaha, Craig (Heather) Fisher of Austin, Texas, and Jaime (Paco) Frola of New Jersey; and seven great-grandchildren.
Reuben was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Frances; daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and James Fisher; and siblings Irvin, Thomas, Clarence, Emil, Minnie, Mabel and Eileen.
Memorials requested St. Jude’s Hospital or the Visiting Nurse Association at vnatoday.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.