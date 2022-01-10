Reta Kleve

CENTRAL CITY — Memorial services for Reta L. Kleve, 81, Central City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate with burial in the Central City Cemetery.
Reta L. Kleve died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.
1967-2022
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Brad Kleve of Norfolk, Joe Kleve of Norfolk and Mike Kleve of Norfolk; her grandchildren, Amy (Curtis) Brugman of Norfolk, Emily Kleve of Fremont and Danny Kleve of Norfolk; her great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Kallie Brugman of Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.