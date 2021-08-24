Reola Pelster

RAEVILLE — Services for Reola F. Pelster, 95, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Pelster died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Center in Albion.
1926-2021
Reola Frances (Klein) Pelster was born June 7, 1926, north of Raeville, NE to Joseph and Clara (Preusser) Klein. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville and attended St. John Berchman Catholic School in Raeville. After graduation, she attended School of Commerce in Omaha and worked at the Woodmen of the World Insurance Company in Omaha.
On April 26, 1949, Reola was united in marriage to Lawrence J. Pelster Sr. at St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville. The couple made their home on a farm east of Petersburg. Reola was a homemaker along with working together with her husband farming and raising livestock. They were blessed with six children.
Reola was a lifelong member of St. Bonaventure Church and a member of the Christian Mothers Society. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-granchildren.
Reola is survived by her children: Diane (Don) Blazek and Judy (Cliff) Lindholm of Lincoln, both of Lincoln, Larry (Cathy) Pelster of Petersburg, Linda (Tim) Iburg of Columbus, Mary (Carl) Church of Clarks, Gary (Karla) Pelster of Columbus; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Lawrence; great-granddaughter Amelia Brookhouser; parents Joseph and Clara Klein; brothers Alphonse and John Klein; sisters Rose Stuhr, Loretta Schmitz, Dorothy Klein, Ruth Nellesen, Arlene Jochum, Delores Bode, Alfreda Pelster and Betty Mannlein.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.