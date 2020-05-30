BATTLE CREEK — Services for Renee Snodgrass, 68, Clearwater, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek, with the Rev. B.J. Fouts officiating. Inurnment will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater, with no family present. Social distancing and COVID-19 DSM’s effective June 1 will be followed at both the visitation and funeral.
She died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her residence. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.