BLOOMFIELD — Services for Renee Sazama, 81, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Renee Sazama died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at her residence.
1941-2022
Renee Sazama, daughter of Paul and Florine Schmidt, was born Dec. 1, 1941, in Quincy, Ill. Renee was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, where she was baptized and confirmed. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1959 and participated in band and choir. Renee went on to college, graduating in 1961 with a business degree.
On Jan. 21, 1967, Renee married Jim Sazama at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. She worked at the local grocery store and then took a position at the school cafeteria from where she retired. Renee also had her own catering business.
Renee’s true passion was playing the organ for her church. She kept active by going fishing, canning, bowling, knitting, crocheting, and going to her grandkids’ and great-grandkids’ events.
Renee is survived by her children, Dave Downie of Lincoln, Dawn (Doug) Salmen of Wisner, Bryon (Crystal) Sazama of Kearney and Brenda (Brett) Hausermann of Naponee; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister Celine (Bill) Fehringer of Pierce; and in-laws Bill (Judy) Sazama, John Sazama and Carma Sazama of Bloomfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and brother Bob Schmidt.