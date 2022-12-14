 Skip to main content
Renee Sazama

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Renee Sazama, 81, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Renee Sazama died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at her residence.

William Borer

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.

Dale Chleboun

NORFOLK — Services for Dale D. Chleboun, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dale Chleboun died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.

Kitty Sun

NORFOLK — Services for Kitty Sun, 97, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Duane Jansen

HARTINGTON — Services for Duane Jansen, 57, Yankton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Duane Jansen died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence.

Caleb Jeppesen

WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.

Diane Leland

FREMONT — Services for Diane M. Leland, 79, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Daniel Bennett

AINSWORTH — Private inurnment for Daniel H. Bennett, 89, Ainsworth, will be in Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Margaret Anding

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret J. Anding, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Alice Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Meyer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

