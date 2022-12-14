BLOOMFIELD — Services for Renee Sazama, 81, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Renee Sazama died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Dale D. Chleboun, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dale Chleboun died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.
NORFOLK — Services for Kitty Sun, 97, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Services for Duane Jansen, 57, Yankton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Duane Jansen died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence.
WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.
FREMONT — Services for Diane M. Leland, 79, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
AINSWORTH — Private inurnment for Daniel H. Bennett, 89, Ainsworth, will be in Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret J. Anding, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Meyer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.