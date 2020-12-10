NORFOLK — Reginald S. Carvalho, 62, Norfolk, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Premier Estates in Pierce.
No services will be conducted.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1958-2020
Reginald was born on Sept. 3, 1958, in Omaha, to Dr. Reginald and Karen (Pittman) Carvalho ll.
In his youth, Reginald loved to surf and Motocross, and his passion was fishing — anytime of day, any season, fishing was his go-to place. He also loved to hunt; just being outdoors was where he was at his best.
Although he was born in the Midwest, he grew up in Hilo, Hawaii, and always had that island vibe wherever he went.
Survivors include his sister, Jill Carvalho; brothers Christian, Scott, Matthew and Ryan; two nieces, Abigail and Jillian and their families; and numerous cousins, beloved aunties and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Reginald Carvalho ll; his mother, Karen Carvalho (Pittman); a sister, Anne Carvalho; and his stepmother, Dana Carvalho (West).
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.