Regina Martin

PENDER — Services for Regina A. “Ginger” Martin, 87, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Pender. Burial wil be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a rosary immediately following.
Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home of Pender is in charge of the arrangements.
1934-2021
Regina Alvina “Ginger” Martin passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2021, in her home surrounded by family.
Ginger was born Sept. 21, 1934, in Tilden, the daughter of Mary (Kadavy) and Martin VanErt. She was the ninth of 10 children.
She married Benjamin O. Martin on Jan. 28, 1956. Together they had seven children and adopted four more. They were married nearly 66 years and were blessed with 11 children, 37 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren with more on the way.
Ginger was a devout spouse, loving mother, caring nurse and faithful Roman Catholic.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her nine siblings; and two of her children, daughter Mary Martin and son Dr. James “Jim” Martin.
She is survived by her beloved spouse, Ben; children Kim (Bill) Benson, Dr. Jeff (Donna) Martin, Dr. Steve (Simone) Martin, Jeanne Martin, Dr. Mike (Viann) Martin, Shannon (Doug) Carroll, Joni Duncan, Julie (Pat) Melena, Jill (Chris) Bessmer and daughter-in-law Jill Ruskamp (Randy); 37 grandchildren and their spouses; and 35 great-grandchildren.
Those who wish to remember Ginger in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Catholic Charities, the organization through which Ben and Ginger were able to adopt four of their children; or through St. Jude’s Children’s.