You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Regina Gall

Regina Gall

CLARKSON — Services for Regina A. Gall, 81, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Thursday, all at the church.

Regina Gall died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.

Miller Funeral Home in Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.

1940-2021

Regina was born on July 18, 1940, in Leigh to Gerald and Agnes (Schlueter) Houfek. She grew up in Clarkson, where she graduated from Clarkson High School in 1957. While in high school, Regina was a member of the “Ground Observer Corp of the Civil Defense.” Regina worked for Dr. John R. O’Neal after high school for several years.

Regina was united in marriage to Anton F. Gall on Sept. 8, 1962, in Clarkson. To this union, seven children were born: Susan, Kurt, Mary, Ken, Karen, Joyce and Dale.

Regina was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church and was a member of the altar society, where she held various offices and circle leader positions. She helped her spouse on the farm and enjoyed gardening and canning.

Regina worked at Karel’s Grocery Store and when they moved into town, she then worked at the Clarkson Bakery.

Regina was an avid sports fan. She loved watching her children in their sporting events while growing up and then continued to enjoy watching her grandchildren excel in the many different sports, they participated in. She also loved watching Husker volleyball, football and basketball. Another enjoyment of Regina’s was to play the slot machines at the casinos.

Those left to cherish Regina’s memory are Anton Gall of Clarkson; children Susan (Joe) Ludemann of La Vista, Kurt (Lori) Gall of Clarkson, Mary (Steve) Ortmeier of Dodge, Ken Gall (Loree Zach) Stanton; son-in-law Tim Cloud of Grand Island, Joyce (Charles) Stacey of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Dale (Wendy) Gall of Omaha; sister Geraldine (Ernest) Brabec, Clarkson; 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; also many other relatives.

Regina was preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Agnes Houfek; a daughter, Karen Cloud; a sister, Mary Ann Houfek; and a brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Marilyn Houfek.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

Tags

In other news

Linda Beam

Linda Beam

COLERIDGE — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Linda Beam died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Michael Himburg

Michael Himburg

NORFOLK — Services for Michael David “Mike” Himburg, 45, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will be officiating the service. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m.…

Richard Beltz

Richard Beltz

NORFOLK — Memorial service for Richard B. “Rick” Beltz, 76, Norfolk, will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Kathryn Pehrson

Kathryn Pehrson

LAUREL — Memorial services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Jan Mittelstaedt

Jan Mittelstaedt

PIERCE — Services for Jan Mittelstaedt, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Dorathea Parks

Dorathea Parks

PIERCE — Services for Dorathea E. “Dory” Parks, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with inurnment at Evergreen Cemetery in Alexandria, S.D.

Marjean Shively

Marjean Shively

NORFOLK — Services for Marjean G. Shively, 93, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Michael Foster

Michael Foster

BASSETT — Services for Michael E. Foster, 64, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Carole Nelson

Carole Nelson

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Carole L. Nelson, 70, Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara