CLARKSON — Services for Regina A. Gall, 81, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Thursday, all at the church.
Regina Gall died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
Miller Funeral Home in Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.
1940-2021
Regina was born on July 18, 1940, in Leigh to Gerald and Agnes (Schlueter) Houfek. She grew up in Clarkson, where she graduated from Clarkson High School in 1957. While in high school, Regina was a member of the “Ground Observer Corp of the Civil Defense.” Regina worked for Dr. John R. O’Neal after high school for several years.
Regina was united in marriage to Anton F. Gall on Sept. 8, 1962, in Clarkson. To this union, seven children were born: Susan, Kurt, Mary, Ken, Karen, Joyce and Dale.
Regina was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church and was a member of the altar society, where she held various offices and circle leader positions. She helped her spouse on the farm and enjoyed gardening and canning.
Regina worked at Karel’s Grocery Store and when they moved into town, she then worked at the Clarkson Bakery.
Regina was an avid sports fan. She loved watching her children in their sporting events while growing up and then continued to enjoy watching her grandchildren excel in the many different sports, they participated in. She also loved watching Husker volleyball, football and basketball. Another enjoyment of Regina’s was to play the slot machines at the casinos.
Those left to cherish Regina’s memory are Anton Gall of Clarkson; children Susan (Joe) Ludemann of La Vista, Kurt (Lori) Gall of Clarkson, Mary (Steve) Ortmeier of Dodge, Ken Gall (Loree Zach) Stanton; son-in-law Tim Cloud of Grand Island, Joyce (Charles) Stacey of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Dale (Wendy) Gall of Omaha; sister Geraldine (Ernest) Brabec, Clarkson; 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; also many other relatives.
Regina was preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Agnes Houfek; a daughter, Karen Cloud; a sister, Mary Ann Houfek; and a brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Marilyn Houfek.
