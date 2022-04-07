Regan Lauber

 Skip to main content
MILFORD — Services for Regan V. Lauber, 21, Milford, were Saturday, March 26, at the Milford High School gymnasium in Milford.

Lauber Funeral Home in Milford was in charge of the arrangements.

2000-2022

Cherished sister, daughter, aunt and friend, Regan Victoria Lauber of Milford, passed away on March 17, 2022, north of Pond Creek, Okla., at the age of 21.

Regan was born in Lincoln on Aug. 17, 2000, as the youngest child of William “Bill” and Christine “Christy” Lauber. Regan was a Milford High School graduate of 2018 and was in her senior year of college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, set to graduate in May 2022 with her bachelor of arts in English.

Regan aspired to continue her education and wanted to move to Austin, Texas, to be with her sister, Madison, while attending graduate school.

Regan was an exceptional reader and writer and particularly liked reading fiction, young adult and gothic novels. She also wrote a book with her dear friend, Kyhana, that they were planning to publish.

During Regan’s high school career, she was heavily involved in dance, being a member of the Milford High School dance team, along with participating in Milford’s Elements Dance Concept, where she competed in dance, doing ballet, point, jazz, pom, production and hip hop. Regan also helped teach dance as an instructor and was loved by her students. In addition to performing on stage as a dancer, Regan was part of the Milford speech team, where she excelled in acting and was known to be able to impersonate anyone.

Regan was the youngest sibling of the Lauber family, with older siblings Whitney, Michael and Madison. She will be remembered for her artistic qualities, her uncanny humor, her admiration for One Direction boy band, love for music and making playlists for her friends and family, her tendency to stay up playing SIMS computer game relentlessly, her beauty and being a renowned make up artist. Anyone who met Regan was inspired by her tenacity for life and genuine kindness.

Regan is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Whitney and Colton Chrisman of Lincoln; nieces Carver and Kyla Chrisman of Lincoln; sister Madison Lauber and boyfriend Caden Foster of Austin, Texas; brother Michael Lauber and girlfriend Kaylee Chrisman of Lincoln; grandparents James and Elenore Merritt of Norfolk; uncle and aunt Steve and Kathie Merritt of Kearney; aunts and uncles Cary and Brent Meyer, Mary and Patrick Hammond, Heidi and David, all of Norfolk; uncle and aunt Jerry and Sharon, uncles Bryan and Brad Lauber, all of Geneva; cousins Mackenzie and Ryan Swogger of Omaha, Mason Merritt of Sioux City, Tessa and Emerson Meyer, Benjamin and Max Hammond, Maggie and Kate Merritt, all of Norfolk; cousins Bradley Jr. and Stacy Lauber, Dana and Whitney Lauber, Phil Lauber, all of Geneva; along with second cousins Macye and Kyle Witmer and Malorie Greene; among other relatives.

Regan was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Christy Lauber; grandparents Wendell and Norma Lauber; cousin Karoline Lauber; great-grandparents; and dear friend, Trevyn Roth.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation and scholarships.

