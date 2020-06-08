Rebecca Thunker

CROFTON — Private services for Rebecca “Becky” Thunker, 66, Crofton, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Andy Phan will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Public visitation without the family present will be from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Public viewing also will take place at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
She died Friday, June 5, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.