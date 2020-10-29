Rebecca Thompson

Private viewing and celebration of life for Rebecca S. R. Thompson, 53, Aurora, Colo., will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at 19441 E. Navarro Drive, in Aurora.
She died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
1967-2020
Rebecca Sue Rose “Bec” Thompson was born June 22, 1967, in Norfolk, to Gerald and Emma (Smutny) Gronenthal. She graduated from Humphrey High School in 1985 and from Hastings College in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with a concentration in communications.
Rebecca worked as a senior admission enrollment advisor for several colleges and universities, helping students realize and reach their educational goals.
Her three daughters were her world, and spending time with family was important to her. In her pastime, she enjoyed painting, reading, snacking, thrift shopping, garage sales and getting tattooed by her daughter, Hannah. She had a place in her heart for everyone she came into contact with, including her time waitressing.
Rebecca is survived by her daughters, Haley Thompson, Hannah Thompson and Heidi Thompson-Brown of Aurora; brother Matthew (Renee) Gronenthal of Norfolk; a sister, Bonnie (Leonard) Bowers of El Mirage, Ariz.; brother Mark Gronenthal of Aberdeen, S.D.; brother Marvin (Ericka) Gronenthal of Humphrey; and brother Mitchell (Trey) Gronenthal of Olathe, Colo.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Emma Gronenthal; niece Katie Jo Gronenthal; great-niece A’Karria Callahan; along with grandparents Rudolph Sr. and Lois Smutny and Gerhard and Francis Gronenthal.
Memorials may be directed to the family.