Reba Westerhaus

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Reba F. (Hail) Westerhaus, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Victory Road Assembly of God Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until service time at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
1937-2021
A livestream of the service will be available on https://www.facebook.com/VictoryRoadAG/.
Reba Fern (Hail) Westerhaus went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her home in Norfolk. She passed on from natural causes.
She was born a twin, to the Rev. S.T. and Amanda (Emerson) Hail on May 8, 1937, in Johnsonville, Oklahoma. The family, with seven children, moved to California, where Reba graduated from Sharon Bible School in 1953.
At age 19, she married Donald Westerhaus on Oct. 21,1956, in Modesto, Calif. In 1964, they moved to their farm in Nebraska, where they raised their four daughters.
Reba was a hard-working, dedicated farmwife and homemaker. Her home was always warm and inviting, especially at holidays celebrated with children and grandchildren. She excelled at cooking delicious food with her pies being unequaled.
Reba was also a talented vocalist singing at church with family and friends. She was a member of Victory Road Assembly of God Church.
Reba is survived by her spouse; four daughters, Debbie (Mike) Fox of Phoenix, Ariz., Melodi (Brad) Jaeger of Winside, Becky (James) Ettwein of Beaver Crossing and Sherry (Gary) Preedy of Waverly, Kan.; 28 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a twin sister, Theda Pennington of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and a younger sister, Carolyn (Don) Schwenk of Sun City, Ariz.
Reba was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.
Reba will be remembered fondly for her loving relationship with her Lord Jesus and for her contagious, joyful laugh.