Rayoma Andrews

OMAHA — A celebration of life for Rayoma F. Andrews, 93, formerly of Blair, Bella Vista, Ark., and Pharr Texas, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Maple Ridge, 3525 N. 167th Circle, in Omaha.
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home of Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be given to the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha.
1928-2021
She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Rayoma Faye Andrews was born in Wayne to Charles and Minnie Heikes.
She was preceded in death by son Gary; sisters Evelyn and Iona; and brothers Stanley and Everett.
She is survived by her spouse of 74 years, Kermit; son Larry (Yvonne); five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; special nieces, Connie and Nancy; and beloved dog, Cassie.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to the nurses, doctors, and staff for the loving care Rayoma received at Methodist Hospital.