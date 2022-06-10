STANTON — Services for Raymond O. Wullschleger, 93, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Raymond Wullschleger died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
CLEARWATER — Services for Donna R. (Barlow) Lyons, 81, Norfolk, formerly of Long Pine, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Delores Ruzicka will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing Cemetery.
Services for David Eisenhauer, 37, formerly of the Coleridge and Wakefield areas, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Alton Presbyterian Church in Alton, Iowa. The Rev. Harlan De Jong will officiate.
SPENCER — Services for Garry Wilson, 86, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Garry Wilson died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
LAUREL — Services for Roxanne G. Nelson, 60, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Roxanne Nelson died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Norma J. Pospisil, 90, Hartington, formerly of Pierce, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Norfolk. Ken Halsey will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Michelle A. (Ziemer) Hille, 43, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
SPALDING — Memorial services and inurnment for Arthur L. Bartlett, 85, Crofton, will be at a later date in Spalding. Arthur Bartlett died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.